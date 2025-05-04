Armored car robbed

The FBI is investigating an armored car robbery in Blue Island.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, local law enforcement and the FBI responded to an armored car robbery at U.S. Bank, 11960 Western Ave.

Investigators said three male blacks in their late teens to mid 20s showed handguns and robbed the armored car.

The offenders were described as having medium builds and wearing dark-colored sweatpants, hooded sweatshirts, black facial coverings and light gray gloves.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and were at large as of press time.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) to 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.