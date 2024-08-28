Art Museum plans exhibit honoring muralist’s work

In 2014, Aurora-based artist Rafael Blanco had his first encounter with public art, working in tandem with six other painters during a 24-hour mural marathon in Nevada.

Trained and working as a classical studio painter, the native of Alicante, Spain, immersed himself in wall mural art from that point on, resulting in a series of works in high-visibility urban spaces across the country, including Aurora, Elmhurst and Rockford.

“I had never been in that environment, painting outside like that,” said Blanco, whose work will be honored at the Elmhurst Art Museum with “Rafael Blanco: Reflecting on a Decade of Public Art”, the first solo museum exhibition of his career, set to run from Sept. 7 through Jan. 5. “It was a new experience for me, but it became liberating. I was able to connect with people and paint faster. I was on the go … had to keep going. When I finished, I really enjoyed my experience. That was my door into public art, and it led me to become a full-time muralist.”

The upcoming exhibition will feature photographs, video time lapses, documentary footage, and a series of new, original works by Blanco, as well as a map showcasing the location of his works across the country. One of those works is “Be Bold,” a 32-by-190-foot mural displayed on the wall of Elmhurst University’s R.A. Fagnel Hall.

Another highlight of the exhibit is a mosaic-like painting of more than 100 self-portraits, created by students from different high schools in the area and fashioned into the shape of an American flag.

“The students were instructed to use some blue and some red, but the self-portraits could be in any style, as long as the image represented them in some way,” Blanco said. “I wanted to give the younger generation a voice.”

In addition, Blanco is working on nine canvas murals for the exhibit — mostly 11-by-20 feet in size — representing ideas from previous wall mural projects that were rejected due to competition.

“The difference between street art and public art is that street art is usually done illegally, without permission,” he said. “Public art has been commissioned, so there’s a process to get it approved, and maybe 300 to 400 artists apply, but only a few finalists are chosen. In the last 10 years, public art has grown exponentially, and cities are realizing that it can become a tourist site, and the city doesn’t have to spend much money because we’re transforming something already there — painting on a wall. Then you present your idea to the city, and they choose who gets the job.

“Many times, I get rejected. So that inspired me to do this for the museum. Being rejected has pushed me to be better and try harder. For the exhibit, I’m choosing designs that have never been painted before, and I’m bridging studio art with public art. In this case, I decided to paint on canvas and not on the actual walls. It’s like a mini version of large wall murals.”

A series of public programs intertwined with the exhibit are also on tap, including “Artist Talk: Rafael Blanco” at 1 p.m. Oct. 12; and “Artist-led Exhibition Tour: Rafael Blanco” at 1 p.m. Dec. 7; and others. The programs are included with regular museum admission: $18 (ages 18 and up); $15 (seniors); $10 (students); and $5 (children).

“Rafael Blanco: Reflecting on a Decade of Public Art” kicks off with an opening reception, from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6. Tickets are $23.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me,” Blanco said. “Usually, galleries are trying to sell the work, whereas a museum is for educational purposes. I’ve never done an exhibition like this before, so I’m super-thankful to the museum staff. When you have people who believe in you, there is a responsibility to make sure you do your very best. To be able to bring public art, this style, to the museum, it’s very exciting to be in this position.”

For museum hours and more information, call 630-834-0202 or visit www.elmhurstartmuseum.org.