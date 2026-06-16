As West Suburban Hospital shutters, local officials call for changes

In March, West Suburban Hospital CEO Manoj Prasad said he planned to begin the process of restarting medical services at the trouble medical center “by June or July.”

“We are slowly bringing staff back and rebuilding operations step by step,” Prasad said at the time. But June has arrived, and the hospital is headed in the wrong direction. On June 11, it closed its doors to the public completely after the last of the 28 elevators in of the medical complex stopped functioning.

Oak Park firefighters were seen at the facility recently carrying dialysis patients down multiple flights of stairs and transferring them to other medical facilities.

West Suburban, located on the Oak Park-Chicago border, was an essential provider of medical services for thousands of West Side residents in the Austin and Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Holdings bought West Suburban and the now-closed Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood from Pipeline Healthcare in 2022. Within a year the hospitals were experiencing numerous financial problems. Weiss closed in 2025.

In April Ramco owner Reddy Rathnaker Patlola, who is both Prasad’s business partner and landlord, filed suit against Resilience, seeking to oust Prasad as CEO and bring in new management. Last week a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled against Ramco, allowing Prasad to remain in control of Werst Suburban.

Ironically, the complete closure of the hospital comes days after a bill passed the Illinois General Assembly designed to tighten up regulatory oversight of the process of privately owned hospitals changing ownership, and strengthen transparency requirements

According to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, the law would require health care facilities and health care providers that are parties to a transaction involving a merger or acquisition to provide notice of the transaction to the Office of the Attorney General.

“Health care is not a luxury to be profited off of, but a human right,” said State Senator Graciela Guzmán (D-Chicago) the bill’s Senate sponsor said in a statement. “Private equity is exploiting the health care system for profit when everyday people are just trying to get the care they need. Using our antitrust powers for oversight is the first step in stopping a private equity takeover in health care.”

That oversight and transparency come too late for West Suburban, and two local leaders are calling for accountability and for changes to be made.

Saturday morning 1st District Cook County Commissioner Tara Stamps and 78th District State Rep. Camille Lilly spoke at the bi-monthly meeting of the Democratic Party of Oak Park.

Audience member Mohiuddin Ahmed noted that Stamps has “been trying to raise awareness of (problems at West Suburban) for over a year, a year and a half. He asked her what elected officials can do to keep safety net hospital open.

“The danger that faces all of us is when you begin to privatize the (services) that the people need and rely on” Stamps replied. Privately owned hospitals, she said, have conflicting focuses; on the one hand, they exist to provide medical services. But they are also expected to make money for their owners.

“So, whether we’re talking about hospitals or schools, the moment that stops being financially (viable) to whoever owns it, then they can get out of the game,” Stamps said. She said the time to act is before things go bad.

“We’ve got to be proactive and not reactive about things that are impacting our community” Stamps said. By the time people react to bad news, she said, “the influence you may have been able to have on the decision being made is now gone.”

“Now you’re standing on the outside, saying, ‘Open it back up! Open it back up’ So, we really need to keep our eye on these private ownerships of what should be public amenities.”

Both Lilly and Stamps were blunt in their criticism of Prasad. Stamps said that when she and others met with Prasad last year to discuss his decision to close West Suburban’s obstetrics department, his explanation, she said, “was gibberish…” She added, “it’s my understanding he’s getting away with it.”

Lilly was equally blunt in her assessment of Prasad’s professional qualifications, saying, “he did not know how to run a hospital.”

However, both elected officials said the problems run deeper than managerial incompetence. Lilly said the problems with essential medical providers being taken over by private for-profit entities has its roots in 2015 state legislation that was intended to help hospitals get up and running.

Lilly said the Illinois Hospital Association in 2015 created a statute that “reduced our vetting of community hospitals throughout the state.”

“They wanted to get vacant hospitals up and running,” Lilly said. “There were numerous steps in the vetting process, Lilly said, and those steps “were relaxed. They thought they were doing something good to get healthcare available, but it has not turned out to be a good decision.

“What has happened in the state when it comes to community hospitals is a lack of commitment to access to healthcare for all people,” Lilly said. “The state is slowly picking up on that understanding.”

“We’ve fallen into this concept, that comes out of Washington, that healthcare is a business,” she said. Pausing for a moment, she said, “It is not. Healthcare is a right.”