Ashes distributed at parishes, train stations and airports

Throughout Cook and Lake counties, Archdiocese of Chicago parishes will conduct Ash Wednesday services where Catholics can receive ashes.

Commuters, by subway train or air, also have options at CTA stations and at O’Hare and Midway airports.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 2025 Lenten season, a 40-day period devoted to reflection, prayer, spiritual preparation and fasting before Easter.

On Ash Wednesday, as an outward expression of their faith, Christians may have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross.

In addition to parishes having services, clergy and staff will distribute ashes at these Chicago locations:

Union Station’s Great Hall, 255 S. Canal St., from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Morgan ‘L’ stop (Green/Pink line station), 958 W. Lake St., from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Bartelme Park at Sangamon and Monroe streets from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

CTA Plnk Line stops at Central Park, California, Kedzie, Damen and 18th Street from 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

CTA Orange Line stops at Ashland and 35th/Archer from 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

O’Hare Airport Chapel on the Mezzanine Level (outside Security), with Masses at 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 and 4 p.m., and liturgical services at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 3 p.m.

Midway Airport Chapel on the Mezzanine Level in Concourse C, with Masses at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., and liturgical services at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.

For information about airport services, call 773-686-AMEN (2636) or visit www.cacc.us or www.airportchapels.org/ashwednesday.html.