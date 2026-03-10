Auditorium Theatre presents Lord of the Rings with live score

Clarinet lessons can lead to three Academy Awards, four Grammys and to Golden Globes.

At least it did for acclaimed composer Howard Shore.

“I was 9 years old. I was studying the clarinet and I had a teacher named Morris Weinzweig. His brother was John Weinzweig, the most famous Canadian composer of the 20th century,” Shore said of his start in composing. “Because of the music of his famous composer brother, he felt it was necessary not only for me to learn the clarinet, but also to do exercises in harmony and counterpoint each week.

“So, he brought these primers which I still have, textbooks and exercise books. Each week, we would do an exercise of harmony and counterpoint. He essentially got me started in composition.”

Shore’s work will be on full display Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, as “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – In Concert” will be performed at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.

Celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary, the live cinematic concert returns to the Chicago area for the first time in eight years, following its last performance at the Ravinia Festival. Shore’s Academy and Grammy Award-winning score will be presented in concert, accompanying the epic motion picture projected on a 60-foot screen.

The performance features 238 musicians, including a full symphony orchestra, chorus and soloists.

It was in Cannes in 2001 that Shore got his first hint that “The Lord of the Rings” was something special.

“We screened 26 minutes from the film, the entire Mines of Moria sequence,” Shore said. “The public had been a bit skeptical at first, but then when they saw the level of film making taking place, the response from the audience and the critics was fantastic.”

Both Shore and director Peter Jackson had concerns about portraying J.R.R Tolkien’s work on screen, Shore admitted.

“I remember an early session with Peter working on this Mines of Moria section. We had a very complex story to tell and not everyone will have read the books,” Shore said. “I think there was

a deep concern that audiences might not understand it. Tolkien’s world is so complex, arguably the most complex fantasy world ever created.

“So, it was Peter who really directed me to storytelling with music for clarity, using the leitmotifs and themes.”

Shore said the score can add a lot to a movie.

“The ideal score balances the work on the film of all the other areas of film making … screenwriting, acting, direction, cinematography, production design, costumes, editing, visual effects, etc.,” Shore said. “When I first traveled to New Zealand to see what was being created and you saw the quality of the film making taking place, you just had to be a part of it.”

The award-winning composer said the score being performed at The Auditorium on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, has a special place with him.

“The Fellowship of the Ring was the beginning of my journey into the world of Tolkien and I will always hold a special fondness for the music and the experience,” Shore said.

The 238-piece orchestra is close to the largest ensemble ever to perform his work. Shore noted that a 248-piece has performed the movie score.

He said he is very excited for the score to be performed in the Chicago performances.

“Seeing and hearing the score live with the film creates a one-of-a-kind experience,” Shore said. “It’s

not often you get the chance to share an experience at this high of a level with other fans.

“There is something unique and powerful that happens when you bring the live musicians into a magnificent hall to be part of the film experience. It’s a joyous occasion to share in the journey and relive your favorite moments from the films.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at The Auditorium, 50 Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets are available at AuditoriumTheatre.org.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com