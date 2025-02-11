Auto Show nabs car enthusiasts

Lindsey Bertino knows the ins and outs of America’s top-selling police vehicle, which is assembled in Chicago.

Her knowledge of the Police Interceptor Utility comes from being Ford’s police brand marketing manager, but also from being raised in a police family, as well as a Ford family.

Bertino’s father worked as a sheriff’s deputy and then at a Ford Motor Co. plant.

“He went to the plant every day,” Bertino said. “He did assembly; we did shutdowns, we did overtimes, we did strikes, all the things (assembly workers) have done so I have an understanding from being in that family, but now to actually be able to go to the plant and see the people and participate and ask the questions and just say ‘thank you,’ I appreciate it.”

Bertino said she was thrilled when the decision was made to include the Police Interceptor on the floor of this year’s Chicago Auto Show, which runs through Feb. 17, at McCormick Place.

“Just because the vehicle is assembled here and to see the men and women who work at the (Chicago) plant get an opportunity to see a final version of what they do and for them to understand how important they are to us with this vehicle and the program meant a lot to me,” Bertino said.

Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant, and Troy Design and Manufacturing, also in Chicago, are integral parts of the auto maker’s presence in the police market, according to Bertino.

TDM is where the internal outfitting takes place for the company’s F-150 Police Responders, which are built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant.

“Chicago is really ingrained in our police business because if we don’t build it here, we ship it here to do additional work on it,” Bertino said.

The Chicago Assembly Plant, which, in addition to the Police Interceptor Utility, is also home for the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, marked its 100th anniversary last year.

“They’re massively important,” Bertino said of workers at the Chicago plant. “It’s an important plant to Ford. We look forward to continue working with them.”

EV surge

Electric vehicles will continue to be a bigger part of the Auto Show.

This year, there are two EV tests tracks instead of just one, and 12 vehicle makers will have an EV on hand for test drives.

In addition to EV ride-alongs, show attendees can visit an education hub to learn about EV topics, including at-home charging, range anxiety, maintenance and ownership cost.

During the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, 71 percent of attendees who test drove or rode along in an electric vehicle cited their experience improved their opinion of owning an EV. Fifty-three percent of attendees who had an EV experience at the 2024 show said they were more likely to purchase an electric vehicle.

“Based on the research, we learned that once people experience an EV, they feel more comfortable with the idea of owning one,” said Jennifer Morand, Chicago Auto Show general manager. “Attendees will encounter more brands and models added to two EV test tracks, allowing consumers to cross-shop and experience a wide range of EVs all in one location.”

Statewide impact

The auto industry provides 256,000 jobs across the state.

In 2022 alone, Illinois recorded more than $41 billion in car sales, with the industry contributing $2.3 billion in state tax revenue.

Lt. Gov Juliana Stratton said as the future of Illinois auto growth is discussed, it’s essential that equity within the workforce is included.

“If we — intentionally or unintentionally — exclude people from having a seat at the table, we lose the potential gift of their innovations,” Stratton told members of City Club of Chicago gathered Thursday, at an Auto Show preview.

“The auto industry has proven time and time again that there is space for all,” she added. “As technologies advance, we will need sharp minds ready to guide us forward. Fortunately, Illinois is already poised to support that healthy workforce development.”

‘Cherished tradition’

This is the 117th edition of the Chicago Auto Show, the last 50 of which have been at McCormick Place.

“It has become a great tradition for many,” said Morand, who represents 400 new car dealers in the Chicago area.

Chicago Auto Show Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts said she is excited for area residents to visit this year’s show.

“The Chicago Auto Show is a cherished winter tradition, and we can’t wait to once again welcome attendees to experience the thrill of the latest technology and safety features of today’s cars, trucks and SUVs,” Roberts said. “The vehicle offerings on the show floor are more diverse now than ever before.

“So, whether you’re looking for a sporty sedan, full-sized family car, electrified vehicle, off-roading wheels, luxury ride or something in between, you will certainly find it at the show.”

Show deals

Chicago Auto shows of the past were just for getting a glimpse of new vehicles before heading to a dealership.

Now, the show is a place to get buying incentives, Morand said.

Toyota piloted an incentive program at last year’s show and they watched it “work magic,” Morand said.

The incentive program got used in auto shows nationwide.

“It’s really interesting to see the evolution and how different deals get done,” she added, “but, by far and wide, in this digital world there is so much content, where the rubber meets the road is the digital tie to this in-person experience.

“There’s no better buying experience whatsoever than an auto show.”

Show themes

This year’s themed days include:

Auto Show Food Drive – From Wednesday through Friday, bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven’s Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off admission

Friday Night Flights – An indoor craft beer sampling event, along with access to the show

New features

The 2025 show’s new experiences include:

Overlanding Chicago: A space dedicated to overlanding and outdoor lifestyle with vehicles. The space features manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, and off-road accessories. There is a space for demonstrations, education sessions and product features.

Family Fun Zone: An area on the show floor designed for families and aimed at children ages 2- 16.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb 17. Adult tickets are $17; tickets for seniors age 62 and older, and children ages 4-12 are $12; kids ages 3 and younger are free. To purchase tickets or for information, go to ChicagoAutoShow.com.

