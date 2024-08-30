Barrington man sentenced for child pornography

A Barrington man will serve eight years in prison for child pornography.

Anthony Demonte, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge following a Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation last year.

In June 2023, ICAC Investigators arrested Demonte after they found he downloaded and shared sexually explicit videos and images of children under the age of 13 via social media.

At the time, search warrants executed for a social media account belonging to Demonte confirmed it contained files of child pornography. Additionally, a completed forensic analysis of his cell phone revealed he solicited several pornographic videos of underage boys and girls engaging in sexual conduct with other children and adults.

Demonte appeared at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse on Thursday and pleaded guilty to solicitation of child pornography. He was ordered to serve his eight-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Demonte will be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Since 2020, Sheriff’s ICAC Unit investigations have led to charges against 49 individuals for cases involving the victimization of children and child pornography.