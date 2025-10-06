Bean entry roils already crowded 8th Congress Democratic primary

On Sept. 10, former Congresswoman Melissa Bean, a banker and conservative “Blue Dog” Democrat, threw her hat into the Democratic primary ring, saying the 8th District “deserves a proven leader in Congress that will stand up for them.”

Bean said she “can no longer sit on the sidelines as Trump and Republicans in Congress hurt working families by decimating health care, giving billionaires tax breaks, and undermining our democracy.”

In 1994, Bean became the first Democrat to represent the 8th District in nearly 70 years when she defeated 35-year incumbent Phil Crane. She was reelected three times before losing by 291 votes to challenger Joe Walsh in 2010.

Now Bean has received the endorsement of longtime Illinois Congressman Bill Foster, D-11th. Foster lauded her experience and strength of character.

“As Donald Trump and Republicans drive up costs and gut our health care, we need fighters in Washington who will work day and night to defend working families,” he said in a statement. “I’ve seen Melissa take on and win some of the toughest battles — beating an anti-choice incumbent in one of Illinois’ reddest districts, fighting to pass the Affordable Care Act and passing reforms to hold Wall Street accountable.”

In the three weeks since announcing, Bean has seen significant fundraising. On Oct. 1 the campaign reported it had raised $540,000 in its first active quarter. Jeremy Custer, Bean’s campaign manager, told Capitol Fax’s Isabella Miller that the hefty fundraising total in just 14 working days was a sign of strength and momentum.

“We’re thrilled to see the early enthusiasm and support building behind our campaign — a reflection of Melissa’s record in Congress working hard with Democrats and President (Barack) Obama to protect working families,” Custer said. “We’re confident that our momentum will only continue to build as voters across the 8th District hear Melissa’s story.”

Fundraising levels by candidates will be known on Oct. 16, when the FEC releases third-quarter campaign reports.

The last week of September, Bean also released a rather non-definitive poll taken by her campaign prior to her entry into the race. It showed her leading the nine-candidate field with 10 percent, followed by previous 8th District candidate Junaid Ahmed, at 8 percent, and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison with 5 percent. Yasmeen Bankole and attorney Dan Tully received 3 percent, and the rest 1 percent.

Notably, 68 percent of the poll’s respondents said they were undecided.

The poll, conducted by polling firm Normington Petts, queried 400 registered voters in the district between Aug. 18-21 via landline and mobile phones as well as text to web, who said they are likely to vote in the Democratic primary. The sampling error was ±4.9 percent.

Normington Petts said that when voters polled were told about “the current job and the hometown of all nine candidates,” Bean’s lead doubled to 20 percent.

“Bean is by far the best positioned to be the Democratic nominee for Congress,” the poll summary opined, without explaining the reason for that conclusion.

The poll said Bean’s support rose to 31 percent, with little increase in the other candidates’ percentages, “when we simulated communications for the five candidates in the race who have or will raise significant resources.”

The poll does not explain what those “simulated communications” were, (they were termed “After positives” on the graph) but were referring to Bankole, Morrison, Ahmed and Neil Khot. Ryan Vetticad, Christ Kallas and Sanjyot Dunung are also in the race.

The poll summary opined that “In a race this open, simulating later stages of the race, when voters have more information, is crucial to understanding where a race wants to go. In the IL-08 Democratic primary, it wants to break towards Melissa Bean.”

Ahmed, a progressive who took 30 percent of the vote in the 2022 primary against current Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, has been endorsed by California Congressman Ro Khanna. Morrison has been endorsed by another Illinois Congressman, Eric Sorensen, D-17th.

Meanwhile, Republican Jennifer Davis, a tech entrepreneur, has announced her campaign for the 8th Congressional GOP primary. In a statement, Davis said she would “reclaim a seat from leaders who prioritize partisan games over people.”

Davis also vowed to “cut the red tape strangling small businesses and killing Main Street America, secure our borders and communities, restore parental rights in education, and put the ‘United’ back in the United States.”

Davis, who filed with the FEC Sept. 9, is expected to face Mark Rice in the Republican primary.