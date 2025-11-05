Beese leads way as Chronicle captures 13 NINA journalism awards

Chronicle Illinois newspapers claimed 13 awards at the 2025 Northern Illinois News Association annual banquet on Oct. 30.

Staff writer Kevin Beese led the way with six awards, including first-place honors for public affairs reporting.

Freelance contributor Lynne Conner won five, while freelancer Bill Dwyer and Suburban Editor Jack McCarthy had one apiece.

“I’m extremely proud of the people who work for Chronicle Media,” said Rick Hibbert, publisher. “I believe we have some of the best journalists in Illinois and the 13 awards we earned in the NINA editorial contest confirm that.”

The Daily Herald took top honors for print and web general excellence at the event, held in the Sky Room of Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center.

The Evanston RoundTable, meanwhile, collected awards for its features and photography, the Quad Cities Regional Business Journal was recognized for its work in business, social issues and historical reporting while the Rockton-Roscoe News and The Observer also earned honors.

Awards divisions included daily outlets, nondaily publications as well as several daily and nondaily combined categories.

Beese’s first-place award in the nondaily category was for coverage of a controversial plan to increase parking at Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo.

“Excellent job reporting on both sides of important local issue — as well as the outcome,” judges wrote. “Good quotes, too.”

Beese’s other awards included:

Second for Best Personality Profile (nondaily) about a Ukrainian refugee, who has become a sought-after stylist. Judges said of his story, “Compelling lede and the writer really captures the personality of this woman.”

Second for Best Religion Story/Owen Phelps Award (combined daily/nondaily) about a deaf ministry program. Judges said, “Excellent lead, and great historical context. Would have benefited from interviewing a parishioner (with interpreter as needed), but good use of multiple sources and wider context.”

Second for Best Spot News Story (nondaily) about the family of a slain Chicago assistant principal. Judges said, “Nice touch on a story that’s not so easy to write: a presser on the anniversary of a killing with no charges yet filed. Smart use of quotes.”

Third for Best News Story Series (combined) about early intervention in Illinois. Judges said, “This series on EI funding truly tugs at the heart with its personal stories.”

Third for Best Technology/Medical Story (combined) about a woman who started the National A. Philip Randolph Porter Museum. Judges said, “This story had a thoughtful emphasis on history, place and community. I appreciated how the reporting connected the revitalization of the Pullman area with the broader importance of representation and memory, showing how museums can serve as anchors for both cultural understanding and community renewal.”

Dwyer had second-place honors in the nondaily category for his photo accompanying coverage of NIU’s historic football victory at Notre Dame last year.

McCarthy was second to the Daily Herald in the combined daily and nondaily Best Design category.

Founded more than 60 years ago by the NIU Department of Communication, NINA’s annual gala honors the finest journalism in Northern Illinois and offers an opportunity for professionals, faculty, and students to connect and celebrate the craft of local news.