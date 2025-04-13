Berwyn man charged in homicide

A 27-year-old Berwyn man has been charged in connection with an alleged domestic killing.

Preston Caydler is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Berwyn police charged him on Monday.

Shortly before 1:10 p.m. April 5, Berwyn police responded to the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers said, they located two victims, who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local area hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim was in critical condition as of press time.

Officers said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

After an investigation, Caydler was arrested April 5 in Hillside and taken into custody by Berwyn police.

His next court appearance is May 1 in Maywood.

Police said a search of a vehicle driven by Caydler yielded a firearm.

Berwyn police reminded community residents to always call 911 in cases of emergency.

For free and confidential assistance for individuals impacted by domestic violence, call or visit: