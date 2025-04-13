Berwyn man charged in homicide

Berwyn man charged in homicideChronicle Media — April 12, 2025
A 27-year-old Berwyn man has been charged in connection with an alleged domestic killing.
Preston Caydler is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Berwyn police charged him on Monday.
Shortly before 1:10 p.m. April 5, Berwyn police responded to the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers said, they located two victims, who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to a local area hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim was in critical condition as of press time.
Officers said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
After an investigation, Caydler was arrested April 5 in Hillside and taken into custody by Berwyn police.
His next court appearance is May 1 in Maywood.
Police said a search of a vehicle driven by Caydler yielded a firearm.
Berwyn police reminded community residents to always call 911 in cases of emergency.
For free and confidential assistance for individuals impacted by domestic violence, call or visit:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE, www.thehotline.org
- Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1-877-863-6338, www.ilcadv.org.