‘Big Boy’ returning to West Chicago

The “Big Boy” No. 4104 steam locomotive will come chugging into West Chicago’s Union Pacific Training Center June 3, as part of its cross-country tour heading to the east coast. It is the world’s largest and only operating steam-powered locomotive, of the eight such remaining models in existence.

The historic run is in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, with major display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle stops through 10 states. Having just completed a tour on the West Coast, it will come barreling out of the Wyoming Union Pacific train yards beginning May 25.

Treveling through Nebraska and Iowa, it will enter Illinois on June 2, and stop from 1:30-2 p.m. at the B Street crossing in Sterling, Illinois. The famous four-track diamond shape of the Rochelle Railroad Park crossings gets a visit from 3-3:15 p.m., before heading to West Chicago.

The June 3 display is free to the public, from 9 am.-3 p.m., and the yards are located over the bridge, just south of the West Chicago Metra Station, at 508 W. Main St. Organizers recommend taking the Metra train to the event, not only for easier access but to “wet the whistle,” since there is no parking at the site.

“Big Boy” caused quite a stir on its last major visit to the town in July 2019, as crowds gathered in the environment of a working train yard. Located adjacent to the municipal police station, the track area is cordoned off for safety purposes. The sight and size of No. 4104, two engines in one, is an experience not soon forgotten.

Ed Dickens, Union Pacific’s heritage operations manager, talked about the locomotive during its last visit seven years ago. That trip coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Trans-Continental Railroad completion at Promontory Point, Utah.

“Instead of the traditional ‘chuff-chuff-chuff’ sound, it’s times two,” he said. “Sometimes it’s syncopated, sometimes it’s in synch, sometimes it sounds loping or galloping … these are two engines working off one boiler. Looking out of the cab, you see the reciprocation of the wheels, the dry rods … you hear it, feel it, smell it, and in some cases, taste it.”

The engineer and tenders will again make themselves available to talk with train enthusiasts. They are constantly making visual inspections at the various stops, looking for mechanical faults and potential hazards. Dickens, also the engineer in 2019, said the operation of the moving parts is fascinating to watch.

The “Big Boy” No. 4104 steam locomotive has a 135-foot length, and the water car adds another 70 feet. It can deliver a 7,000 horsepower pull-load and weighs 1.2 million pounds. There were a total of 25 engines of this type, commissioned in the 1940s, to handle the steep grades between Odgen, Utah and Cheyenne, Wyoming, during the war years.

The story of No. 4104 is one about retrieving a part of history that may have been lost. Built at Schenectady, New York in 1941, its useful life amassed traveling more than 1 million miles. After being decommissioned in 1959, it sat abandoned in a California train museum. In 2013, Union Pacific reacquired the locomotive and began a full restoration.

The effort took two years to finish, which included dismantling the entire engine and salvaging parts. It has come to represent a working artifact from a bygone time and still attracts crowds to hear the authentic steam whistle.

Visitors attending the event are urged to stay a minimum of 25 feet away from the railroad tracks, as it is an active train yard. A photo gallery, history, and up-to-date schedules for the “Big Boy” are available at the Union Pacific website: (http://www.up.com).