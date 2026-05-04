Biker killed in I-290 accident

A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday morning in an accident on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police responded at 12:50 a.m. Sunday to an accident on eastbound Interstate 290 at Interstate 294.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a Honda.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital and later declared dead.

All lanes of the eastbound Eisenhower were closed for 5 ½ hours, with traffic diverted to southbound I-294.