Body of missing Blue Island man found

A 3 1/2-month search for a missing Blue Island man ended with his body being found in a drainage ditch.

Dan Davis was last seen Nov. 25. His body was recovered March 9 in a ditch behind a Blue Island manufacturing plant.

“I know this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted,” his daughter, Wendy, said in a TikTok video announcing the end of the search.

Wendy Davis believes her dad suffered a stroke or a similar medical condition around noon Nov. 24 due to the state in which his apartment was found – the refrigerator and freezer were left open, a plate of food was broken on the ground, windows were open, and lights were on.

“Dan left his apartment at around 11 p.m. that night and got into a head-on collision not far away,” she told Chronicle Media. “Nobody was physically injured, and my dad refused medical attention, requesting to be dropped off at 115 Bourbon Street (a concert hall in Merrionette Park), where he worked.

“Cook County Sheriff’s Police dropped him off. He spent about 45 at 115 Bourbon while a couple other employees were closing up shop. Then he left on foot at around 1 a.m.”

That was the last time Davis was seen.

Wendy Davis posted TikTok videos regularly during the search. She said she and her mom were astonished at the amount of attention the case got from people all around the world.

“I can’t begin to express the gratitude that I feel for the amount of support that we got this entire time,” she said in her final TikTok post about the case. “The virality of my dad’s story is something that we never could have expected, we never intended. It really just kind of happened and it was never lost on us.

“Every day, we woke up even more and more surprised of how many supporters we had from across the globe. Every new person who joined our Facebook page, we’re like ‘What is going on?’ We were so shocked when this was blowing up. We’re like ‘How is he getting so much coverage? He’s just a guy.’”

She was appreciative of everyone who helped in the search effort.

“Thank you for all your support,” Wendy Davis said. “Thank you printing flyers and sending me pictures of them posted up in other states. Thank you for calling your hospitals. Thank you for just talking about my dad at the dinner table if you live in another state. I’ll never be able to process the amount of support we have gotten.”

She also thanked the “tireless effort” of law enforcement through the search.

“They never once let us down,” Wendy Davis said.

She said her father would not want people grieving over his passing.

“He would not want anyone to just sit around and cry, and be sad and mourning,” she said. “He’s going to want us to light off fireworks in his name.”

Wendy said the search process was always hard to wrap her head around.

“Creating his flyers and driving around alleys at night in the early stages felt so surreal and just weird,” she said

Down the road, Wendy Davis plans to make videos on the reality of going through a missing person’s cases.

“Here’s what we did. Here’s what worked. Here’s what didn’t,” she said, foreshadowing her efforts. “It’s not going to be a step-by-step instruction thing for everyone to follow.”

Aside from being a man of habit, Dan Davis was a creative genius, according to his daughter. He was the head lighting designer at 115 Bourbon Street since 2000.

“People always said his ideas were ahead of their time,” Wendy said.

From Spencer, Indiana, a small town just outside Bloomington, Dan Davis went to Indiana University for graphic design in the late ’80s. A huge part of his identity was Hoosier pride, his daughter said

“We’re devastated that he didn’t get to watch the (national football) championship with us.” Wendy said.

She remembered her father as a hilarious, sarcastic individual who would often surprise people with his pranks and unexpected remarks.

“Ninety-five percent of my memories with my dad are of us just laughing our heads off at the dumbest things,” Wendy said. “He was never one to half-ass something either. Dan put 100 percent of his energy into his craft, being a father and being a friend.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com