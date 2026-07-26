Body of missing Elgin man found in Fox River

The body of an Elgin man who had been reported missing in June has been recovered from the Fox River.

Victor Marin, 41, had been missing since June 26, according to family members. His body was recovered from the Fox River early Thursday morning.

The Kane County coroner was notified of the recovery shortly before 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

With the assistance of the Elgin Fire Department, Marin’s body was recovered from the water and transported to the Kane County Coroners Office for examination.

A forensic odontologist assisted in the identification of the Elgin man.

An autopsy was performed Friday and the preliminary cause of death has been determined to be drowning.

Toxicology was collected and sent to a national forensic laboratory for evaluation.

Coroner Monica Silva said she and her staff extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Victor Marin.

Shortly after 10:50 a.m. June 26, Elgin officers were dispatched to Highland Avenue and State Street for a man, who was later identified as Marin, who interfered with railroad operations. Officers arrived and attempted to interact with the man, whereupon he fled on foot and entered the Fox River.

While he was fleeing from officers, a large knife was observed on the subject. Officers gave verbal commands to gain compliance from the man to exit the river without success and observed him exit the water at Walton Island for a brief period and re-enter the Fox River at the south end of Walton Island. The subject still had the large knife on him as he went back into the water.

Officers traveled south of the subject’s location to follow his anticipated path of travel as the Elgin Fire Department water rescue equipment arrived on the scene. Shortly before 11:24 a.m. June 26, as officers were still attempting to gain compliance with the subject, he went underwater and did not resurface. Elgin police and fire personnel entered the water to grab the individual, but were unable to locate him.

The Elgin Fire Department activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to obtain assistance from neighboring fire departments to assist in the rescue. Efforts to locate the man continued through the afternoon and evening, and throughout June 27, but the individual was not located.

At 3 p.m. June 28, a missing person report was filed at the Elgin Police Department regarding a man who closely matched the description of the man who went into the Fox River. Photos were shown to the family, and Marin was tentatively identified as being the individual involved in the June 26 incident.

The Elgin Fire and Police departments continued rescue efforts throughout that week.

Response teams said they used rescue boats equipped with sonar and certified rescue divers in their efforts.