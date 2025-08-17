Bookseller loves character-building experience

Evelin Arulepp isn’t expecting to get rich selling books door to door this summer in Central Illinois.

“It’s about hard work and perseverance. It’s about being successful,” the Estonian student said. “The main idea is not to earn thousands of dollars. It’s to be a better person. It’s to build up your character.”

Arulepp is one of 1,500 European and U.S. students in the Southwestern Advantage program, where students peddle books going to homes. Arulepp is selling in Central Illinois, staying with hosts Steve and Susie Jones in Morton.

Arulepp carts a couple of books with her and can return to her nearby car to get additional volumes for potential book buyers.

She said the Joneses could not have been nicer to her this summer.

“It’s like having a second family,” Arulepp said of the Joneses.

This is Arulepp’s second summer in the program, having sold books in Massachusetts last year.

“There is something really rewarding about it,” Arulepp said of the Southwestern Advantage program.

“You get to learn about local culture,” she said. “You learn how to work hard. You learn work ethic and about having a positive attitude.”

She notices a lot of difference between Central Illinois and Springfield, Massachusetts.

“Here, the people are really nice. It is a slower pace, but I like it,” Arulepp said. “The weather is different. It is quite humid here because of the corn. Massachusetts is chillier.”

Arulepp is in her third year of university in Estonia, studying Spanish language and literature. Her plans include possibly working for an embassy, being a tour guide or returning to school for a master’s degree.

She said she is amazed by the vastness of the United States.

“Estonia is a really small country. It takes three hours to drive from one side to the other,” Arulepp said. “We do have our own language, Estonian. There are 1 million people who speak it.”

She said Estonians are more reserved than Americans are.

“I’d say the people are a little timid in Estonia. They are not so talkative,” the Estonian student said. “There is not a lot of small talk. You go to the grocery store and people mind their own business … but once you get to know people, they are your best friends for a long time.”

Arulepp will spend the fall semester in Spain and plans to come back to the United States as part of the Southwestern Advantage program again next summer.

She admitted that her knowledge of Illinois was limited before arriving.

“I did know of Illinois and I knew Chicago was one of the biggest cities in the world, but that’s all I knew,” Arulepp said. “I’ve learned a lot about the people of Illinois. It’s been great. On my days off, I’ve gone to Springfield and Peoria.”

Arulepp will end her summer excursion with a week in Chicago.

She said for the most part, people she has met going door to door in Central Illinois have been very friendly.

“They could be running off to work or to pick up their kids and they have still been nice,” she said.

Arulepp noted that her first year in the program her mother was concerned.

“She was like ‘This is a really tough job. Are you sure you want do this?’” Arulepp said. “I proved I could do it. When I told her, I wanted to come back (this year), she was surprised.

“It’s hard work, but it equals good rewards. It changes you. When I started, I was not confident or talkative. Now, it doesn’t matter who I talk to. This year, my mom is more at ease.”

Susie Jones and her husband, Steve, are the hosts this summer for Arulepp and fellow Estonian Hanna Liiv. Susie Jones said Arulepp is a driven individual.

“Evelin is a great, great manager. I hear her on coaching calls with her recruits,” Jones said. “She is always trying to improve. She has a great attitude.

“She is here to serve families. You can tell education is important to her.”

Jones said Arulepp has a great sense of humor and is appreciative of the support Susie and her husband provide.

“We don’t do what we do to get thanked. It’s more of what’s normal to do in a day,” Jones said. “But the whole (Southwestern Advantage) organization is so appreciative. Evelin is a nice college student.”

Arulepp has been a cross country skier for 12 years and enjoys acting in school plays. Estonian is her mother tongue, but she also speaks English, Spanish, Italian and Russian.

“In Europe, you’re expected to speak a lot of languages,” she said. “Here in the (United) States, it is not as important to speak other languages.”

Arulepp encouraged college student in the United States to take part in the book-selling program.

“You learn so much about yourself. It helps build character,” she said. “You learn to be successful. You go door to door meeting different families. You learn who you want to be in the future. It’s a hard thing, but it’s rewarding.”

