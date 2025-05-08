Boomers fans getting another round of improvements

When he joined the Schaumburg Boomers in 2007, Michael Larson would meet Schaumburg residents who didn’t even know there was a minor league baseball team in their community.

“We were second fiddle (to the Kane County Cougars),” said Larson, executive vice president and general manager of the Boomers.

He and Boomers ownership set out to change that. They did everything from undertaking massive improvements at Wintrust Field to re-branding the ball club to staying staffed through COVID-19.

The moves worked as the Boomers have broken attendance records four years in a row.

They open their 2025 season today with even more improvements on tap for fans.

Enhancements for this season include:

Multi-Tiered Beer Garden: A space down the first base line for individuals 21 years of age and older. It includes concourse and field-level seating.

Second Ben’s Pretzel Stand: Aimed at shortening lines, the new stand will also offer expanded food and beverage options.

Extended netting: The new beer garden will also feature extended safety netting.

Updated team store : Including digital displays in the store

Expanded drone shows: Started last year, the shows were a hit and due to popularity have been increased.

Past improvements

This year’s improvements come on the heels of enhancement last season which included:

Remodeled luxury suites with upgraded video systems

Dessert bar in the Jim Beam Club

Overhauled left field party deck with shade and new seating

New outdoor suites and drink rails behind home plate

Amazon Fresh Kids Zone

New video board, nearly 2½ times the size of the previous screen

New Schaumburg Club with Sunday Brunch during day games

The club’s executive vice president said the continued improvements put the Boomers on a different level.

“I don’t see a lot of other minor leagues teams as competition,” Larson said. “We are a community, family oriented business. Hopefully people come and like it.

“I compare us to the (Chicago) Cubs and White Sox. We give a Major League club experience without the headaches.”

“When you go see the Cubs as a family, at the end of the day you will have spent several hundred dollars,” he said.

The three-time Frontier League Executive of the Year noted offering free parking and a free kids area help keep the gameday experience down for individuals coming to the ballpark.

“The kids might only stay in the Kids Zone two or three minutes and you’re going to charge them $5 for a wristband?” Larson asked. “It’s the kind of thing that makes a parent roll their eyes.”

When contacted by a headhunter about the Schaumburg job, Larson, who had been with the Fargo-Moorhead (North Dakota) RedHawks for 10 years and with his family well-entrenched in the community, had no intention of moving, but decided to take the interview just for the practice.

“If the job was in Marion, Illinois, I was not going to uproot my family,” Larson said.

Hearing that the opening was in the Chicago area piqued his interest.

Making changes

“I came in and there were a lot of challenges,” the baseball veteran of 20 years said. “There were still issues from the former owner. There were some branding issues.”

The former marketing executive said that the previous Schaumburg team, the Flyers, used nine different colors in their marketing materials.

Larson cut that to just three — orange, black and white.

He expanded the team’s marketing footprint which had been focused solely on a 10-mile radius of the stadium to more of a Chicago-area approach, putting ads on WGN Radio.

When COVID-19 hit and other minor league teams shut down operations, Larson saw projections that showed over 18 months it was better to stay the course and not lay off people.

Ownership bought into the premise.

When outdoor dining was allowed in the state, Wintrust Field sprang into action.

“We were a giant outdoor dining area” Larson said. “We had tables on the concourse. People were coming from 200 miles away.”

When the Fourth of July holiday rolled around in 2020 and municipalities were canceling fireworks shows, the Boomers rented out spaces in the Wintrust parking lot.

“We sold out on July 3-4,” Larson said. “We added another show on July 2 and that sold out, too.”

When Major League Baseball returned that summer, taxi squads needed a place to practice.

“We had staff, so we became the White Sox alternate site,” Larson said. “For three months, the White Sox rented our field.

“When (Sox first-round draft pick) Nick Madrigal got called up, we were trending on Twitter.”

As things started to open up a little more in 2021, the Boomers were able to capitalize on that as well.

“We were already staffed,” Larson said. “We were able to say ‘yes’ to corporate events.”

Pure product

Larson considers himself a baseball purist. He said organizations like the Savannah Bananas, which bring showmanship to the game with a pitcher on stilts and other novelties, have their place. Just not in Schaumburg.

“Having the best baseball is the selling point,” Larson said. “It is still about having people come because of the baseball.”

The baseball purist also loves coming to the stadium every day and seeing grass.

“Turf fields don’t feel like baseball to me,” Larson said.

To that end, the Boomers brought in noted groundskeeper Roger Bossard to oversee the sod installation and maintenance at Wintrust Field.

With Major League teams cutting their number of minor league affiliates, many players with minor league experience find their way onto the Boomers roster.

“We are picking up guys who played in AA or AAA,” Larson said.

Larson said Chicago area residents should consider the Boomers when looking at their baseball options.

“Come on out. You will enjoy the night or day. We are family friendly,” Larson said. “Have some food. Have a good time. It is a great way to get the game day experience and enjoy yourself.”

