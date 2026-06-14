Brookfield’s Play Zoo still engaging kids

Where can you go from petting a Polish chicken to pretending to be a bee to digging in sand for dinosaurs?

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Hamill Family Play Zoo, of course.

For 25 years, kids have been playing, exploring and discovering at the Play Zoo near the zoo’s South Gate.

The learning space transformed how zoos engage young children. Opened on June 14, 2001, the building’s activities are geared around the idea that children learn best through play.

“It was a whole new philosophy at the time and it’s really been groundbreaking,” Jennifer McGee, director of wildlife experiences at the zoo, said outside the Play Zoo. “Since this building opened, it has been so successful at engaging kids and inspiring them to be conservation leaders.”

Brookfield Zoo officials say that for the past 25 years, the learning space has inspired generations of young explorers to discover wildlife and wild places.

It even inspired a young girl, who grew up to be a Brookfield Zoo Chicago employee.

“I was a little on the older end of the targeted age group, but I had younger cousins and I was here all the time to play,” Racquel Ardisana-Penney, the zoo’s associate director of carnivore and small mammal care and conservation, said outside the Hamill Play Zoo. “I was playing zoo director, playing lemurs.”

Julianne Olivo, public relations director, said the Hamill Play Zoo is a special place for young learners.

“It’s about showing you, encouraging you to explore and discover,” she told a gathering of youths outside the Hamill Zoo.

McGee said other zoos have followed suit.

“Lots of other facilities have caught on to that full philosophy of kids have more fun, they learn better when they are engaged in doing things that they enjoy,” she said.

To celebrate the Hamill Family Play Zoo’s 25th anniversary, children had the opportunity June 9 to take center stage in a kids press conference, asking McGee, Ardisana-Penney and Nancy Kauffman, director of hoofed mammals care and conservation, about creatures in their care.

The youths asked about bats’ sleeping habits, the difference between a crocodile and an alligator, and how giraffes protect themselves.

Kauffman fielded the giraffe question.

“Giraffes are normally pretty chill,” Kauffman said. “There is a necking process where the male giraffes swing their necks and hit other giraffes” when looking for a partner.

She said the ossicones on top of giraffes’ head are used when they need to protect themselves.

However, Kauffman said, a giraffe is more likely to move on than stay and fight.

“And when they start moving, other animals start moving,” Kauffman said, noting the giraffes can see approaching trouble from a long way away.

One question sought the “medium” animal at the zoo in terms of height.

Another question that stumped the panel of experts was how many types of mammals are in Africa. A Google search by one of the zookeepers found that more than 1,000 mammals roam the continent.

Izaax Warner of Niles, Michigan, was one of the youths who got to ask a question of the animal care specialists during the press conference.

“It was fun, to be honest,” he said. “My favorite thing was probably other people’s questions like, for example, ‘Do animals sweat?’ or ‘How many mammals are in Africa?’ That was cool.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com