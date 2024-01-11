Burglars hit Hyde Park

Burglars hit Hyde ParkJanuary 11, 2024
Chicago police are alerting residents on the South Side of a recent string of burglaries.
In each incident in the Hyde Park neighborhood, the offender(s) entered a residence through a door or window and then took property.
The burglaries were:
- Between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue
- At 9 p.m. Dec. 16 on the 5400 block of South Greenwood Avenue
- Between midnight Dec. 16 and 8 a.m. Dec. 23 on the 1100 block of East 54thPlace
- Between midnight and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 23 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue
- Between 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8 a.m. Dec. 28 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue
- At 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 on the 5400 block of Woodlawn Avenue
- At 6 a.m. Jan. 2 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue
Police offered the following tips to residents:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- Keep doors and windows secured.
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.
- If burglarized and video surveillance is available, save it and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other’s homes for suspicious activity.
- If you are a burglary victim, do not touch anything and call the police immediately.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
Anyone with information about any of the burglaries should contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8384.