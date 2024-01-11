Burglars hit Hyde Park

Chicago police are alerting residents on the South Side of a recent string of burglaries.

In each incident in the Hyde Park neighborhood, the offender(s) entered a residence through a door or window and then took property.

The burglaries were:

Between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue

At 9 p.m. Dec. 16 on the 5400 block of South Greenwood Avenue

Between midnight Dec. 16 and 8 a.m. Dec. 23 on the 1100 block of East 54 th Place

Place Between midnight and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 23 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue

Between 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8 a.m. Dec. 28 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue

At 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 on the 5400 block of Woodlawn Avenue

At 6 a.m. Jan. 2 on the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue

Police offered the following tips to residents:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If burglarized and video surveillance is available, save it and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other’s homes for suspicious activity.

If you are a burglary victim, do not touch anything and call the police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries should contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8384.