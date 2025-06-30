Burglars strike in Bronzeville

Chicago police are warning apartment dwellers in the Bronzeville neighborhood about a string of burglaries in their area.

In the South Side incidents, offenders entered apartments through a door or window and took property from inside.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 10:15 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. May 31 on the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue

Between 6 and 8 p.m. June 7 on the 4300 block of South Prairie

At 1:35 a.m. June 8 on the 4100 block of South Prairie

Police offered residents the following advice:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If a burglary victim and video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If a victim, do not touch anything. Call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

If you have information about any of the burglaries, contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-071.