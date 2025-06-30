Burglars strike in Bronzeville

Burglars strike in BronzevilleChronicle Media — June 30, 2025
Chicago police are warning apartment dwellers in the Bronzeville neighborhood about a string of burglaries in their area.
In the South Side incidents, offenders entered apartments through a door or window and took property from inside.
The burglaries occurred:
- Between 10:15 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. May 31 on the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue
- Between 6 and 8 p.m. June 7 on the 4300 block of South Prairie
- At 1:35 a.m. June 8 on the 4100 block of South Prairie
Police offered residents the following advice:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- Keep doors and windows secured.
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.
- If a burglary victim and video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- If a victim, do not touch anything. Call police immediately.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
If you have information about any of the burglaries, contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-071.