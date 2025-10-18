Burr Ridge Village Center treats community to events

Chronicle MediaOctober 17, 2025

A boy sits with a scarecrow at the Burr Ridge Village Center. The Village Center has two Halloween events planned. (Provided photo)

Burr Ridge Village Center is inviting the community to celebrate two Halloweenn events.

Events for the Halloween Midweek Movie start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The schedule of events is:

  • 6:30 p.m.: Thriller Formation – A Fred Astaire Dance Studios performance
  • 6:30 p.m: Two Bostons Halloween Parade
  • 7 p.m.: Free outdoor screening of Coco in the Entertainment District

Complimentary popcorn and treats will be provided. Guests are encouragd to bring blankets and chairs.

On Oct. 25, a Boo! Ridge Trick-or-Treat event will be held.

Trick-or-Treating will be from 3-5 p.m. through Village Center.

Activities include an inflatable haunted maze, face painting, DJ and character meet-and-greets with Jack & Sally and Beetlejuice and Lydia.

Beechen & Dill Design Studio will have giveaways, and Kilwins will have treats.

Both events are free and open to the public at Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive.

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Trending News

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Google ROS