Burr Ridge Village Center treats community to events

Burr Ridge Village Center treats community to eventsChronicle Media — October 17, 2025
Burr Ridge Village Center is inviting the community to celebrate two Halloweenn events.
Events for the Halloween Midweek Movie start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The schedule of events is:
- 6:30 p.m.: Thriller Formation – A Fred Astaire Dance Studios performance
- 6:30 p.m: Two Bostons Halloween Parade
- 7 p.m.: Free outdoor screening of Coco in the Entertainment District
Complimentary popcorn and treats will be provided. Guests are encouragd to bring blankets and chairs.
On Oct. 25, a Boo! Ridge Trick-or-Treat event will be held.
Trick-or-Treating will be from 3-5 p.m. through Village Center.
Activities include an inflatable haunted maze, face painting, DJ and character meet-and-greets with Jack & Sally and Beetlejuice and Lydia.
Beechen & Dill Design Studio will have giveaways, and Kilwins will have treats.
Both events are free and open to the public at Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive.