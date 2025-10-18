Burr Ridge Village Center treats community to events

Burr Ridge Village Center is inviting the community to celebrate two Halloweenn events.

Events for the Halloween Midweek Movie start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The schedule of events is:

6:30 p.m.: Thriller Formation – A Fred Astaire Dance Studios performance

6:30 p.m: Two Bostons Halloween Parade

7 p.m.: Free outdoor screening of Coco in the Entertainment District

Complimentary popcorn and treats will be provided. Guests are encouragd to bring blankets and chairs.

On Oct. 25, a Boo! Ridge Trick-or-Treat event will be held.

Trick-or-Treating will be from 3-5 p.m. through Village Center.

Activities include an inflatable haunted maze, face painting, DJ and character meet-and-greets with Jack & Sally and Beetlejuice and Lydia.

Beechen & Dill Design Studio will have giveaways, and Kilwins will have treats.

Both events are free and open to the public at Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive.