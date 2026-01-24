Buying more affordable than renting in Cook

Owning a home in Cook County is more affordable than renting a three-bedroom property, a new report reveals.

Home ownership expenses consumed a smaller share of Cook residents’ wages last year than renting did, according to ATTOM, a curator of land, property data and real estate analytics.

Besides Suffolk County, New York, the largest affordability gap favoring ownership was in Cook County, where it took 30.5 percent of typical wages to own verses 37.5 percent of typical wages to rent.

While home ownership would prove more affordable in the long run for Cook residents and many other Americans, it usually requires a large upfront deposit and 2025 ended with record-high home prices that may make it hard for some potential buyers to make the leap. In more than two-thirds of the counties across the nation ATTOM analyzed, median home prices rose faster than rents in 2025.

Cook was one of the exceptions with median home prices going up 5 percent while rents rose 8 percent.

“Renters looking to put down roots, young families who need more space, professionals relocating for work, and many others are facing a very tough choice,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “The data shows that buying is typically the most affordable long-term option, but as the housing market sets new record-high prices quarter and quarter affording the initial investment becomes increasingly challenging.”

Cook was with Alameda County, California; and Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Orange counties in Florida as the most populous counties where rent outpaced home prices.

Three-bedroom homes in Cook County rented for an average of $2,647, up 8 percent from the 2024 average of $2,450.

Single-family homes in Cook appreciated 5 percent, going from a median of $333,000 to a median of $350,000.

In comparison, three-bedroom home rentals also increased 8 percent in Kane County. Rentals increased 10 percent in Lake County and 18 percent in Milwaukee County.

Cook was the largest county in the nation where rent outpaced wages.

Average wages in Cook County increased less than half of what three-bedroom rentals did.

Wages in Cook rose 3.7 percent, from an average of $1,570 to $1,628.

Another Illinois county – Peoria – ranked as the most affordable in the nation to own a home (assuming a 20-percent down payment on purchase).

A home in Peoria County consumed just 14.5 percent of typical wages.

Peoria County also ranked fifth in the nation for being the most affordable for renting, consuming just 22 percent of typical wages.

For its report, ATTOM looked at median three-bedroom rents in 2025 along with second-quarter 2024 and 2025 average weekly wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (the most recent data available) and 2025 single-family home price data from ATTOM’s publicly recorded sales deed data in 364 counties nationwide. Rental affordability represents the median fair market rent from a three-bedroom property as a percentage of the average monthly wage (based on average weekly wages).

Home-buying affordability represents the monthly house payment for a median-priced home (including mortgage, based on a 20-percent down payment, plus property tax, homeowner’s insurance and private mortgage insurance) as a percentage of the average monthly wage.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com