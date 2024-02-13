Car makers, car enthusiasts and even pups bask in Auto Show spotlight

Chuck Gutstadt admits that he has had a “mistress” for 30 years.

The Streamwood resident bought his Chevrolet Camaro Rally Sport in 1993 while serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. He said the 1992 Camaro has had many names over the years, but “The Mistress” is the one that seemed to fit.

“It is the most fun you can have with your clothes on,” Gutstadt joked of working on and racing the Camaro.

Displaying his car at this year’s Chicago Auto Show with other classic vehicles is a dream come true for Gutstadt.

“For me, it’s a bucket-list thing. I’ve been to many auto shows. I’ve even had my car in regular local events, but I’ve never had such an incredible opportunity to actually be in the Chicago Auto Show with my car,” Gutstadt said.

Individuals attending this year’s Auto Show, which runs through Feb. 19, will have an opportunity to see classic vehicles like Gutstadt’s as well as the best that automakers have to offer right off the assembly line.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at McCormick Place in Chicago. The show will close at 8 p.m. Feb. 19.

A 100,000-square-foot electric vehicle test track and education center is part of the show this year with vehicles from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, is First Responders Day, where military and first responders receive complimentary access and accompanying friends and family receive a discount.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Chicago Friday Night Flights, a local craft beer sampling event, returns for another round and will feature 10 local breweries.

The final day, Monday, Feb. 19, the show will have Family Day, featuring family oriented events, including appearances from the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Wolves promotional teams.

While the sparkle and power of new vehicles will catch the eyes of show attendees, a litter of puppies will grab many people’s hearts.

Pups from Anderson Humane in South Elgin are at the Auto Show daily as part of the Subaru exhibit for the third year.

Dean Daubert, chief executive officer of Anderson Humane, which has been in existence more than 50 years, said that the organization will rotate eight to 12 dogs through the run of the show. He said the Auto Show is great exposure for the organization and all the pups in attendance at the show the group’s first two appearances were adopted.

He said he is thankful for the opportunity Subaru provides to the organization, which saw almost 4,000 animals adopted last year.

“(Subaru) has been a great partner. We do adoption events with them,” Daubert said. “Their employees volunteer with us for transports and really anytime we ask them. They are just great supporters for us, so we appreciate that.”

Premier partners of the Auto Show are Chicago-based Cars.com; Powering Chicago, a partnership between International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors’ Association of Chicago and Cook County; and ComEd.

“It’s an opportunity for these brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services,” said Jim OBrill, marketing and sponsorship director of the Chicago Auto Show.

With electric vehicles gaining in popularity, Elbert Walters III, executive director of Powering Chicago, encourages show attendees thinking about a career or career change to stop by the organization’s 73-foot trailer at the show.

“If you really want to choose a rewarding career that’s on the cusp of something new and challenging, come here because our contractors and our union members are trained to work on this equipment, to install this equipment, to install this infrastructure,” Walters said. “That’s our connection to the Auto Show. It is actually to be a resource, not only with information and incentives with the second edition of our The Time Is Now: Considerations for EV Charging Infrastructure, but it also to have you come out and speak to some of our qualified renewable energy experts. These are contractors who are actually out there installing the work.”

For information on the show, go to ChicagoAutoShow.com.