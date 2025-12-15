Cardinal calls for action in wake of Rhode Island, Australia shootings

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, is calling for action in the wake of the mass shootings at Brown University in Rhode Island and at a Jewish gathering in Australia.

In a statement issued today, the cardinal said the attack on Jewish people at an Australian beach is an all-too-common religious occurrence.

“Once again, I write to offer solace and hope to people shocked by loss of life in places where our brothers and sisters sought to gather in places of peace and learning, yet were subjected to violence,” Cupich said.

“On an Australian beach, terrorists consumed with hatred rained bullets on a celebration of the first of Hanukkah, killing 16 and injuring many more,” the cardinal added. “If anyone doubts the ancient sin of antisemitism is alive and strong today, here is proof.”

“Closer to home, two students preparing for final exams and a joyous holiday were murdered and a dozen injured by a gunman in the latest of a too-long series of college-related shootings,” Cupich said of the Brown shooting.

“We pray fervently for those directly affected by these attacks,” Cupich continued. “But we also resolve to act against the circumstances that gave rise to them. In one case, hatred was strong enough to overcome even Australia’s strong firearms regulations.

“As we make ready to welcome the birth of the Christ child to Jewish parents, let us recognize our own roots as people blessed with this tradition, speak against hatred and stand with our brothers and sisters as they claim their right to respect, safety and liberty.

“And we are not immunized to murder, including the latest U.S. campus shooting at Brown University. We must recognize that our leaders may say life is precious but act in ways that communicate it is cheap, that our children and the terminally ill are expendable. We cannot roll back mental health services and keep firearms more accessible than health care and then display outrage when the predictable consequences occur. Only if we soften the hearts of those in power can we hope to see a future where parents no loner send children to college with equal parts pride and terror.

“Only if we safeguard freedom of worship, including for minority faiths, will we live up to the principles on which our nation was founded. Until then, we are speaking hollow platitudes about an America that is an ideal, not a reality.”