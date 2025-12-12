Cardinal celebrates Mass at Cook County Jail

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, celebrated Mass on Sunday in the Maximum Security Division of Cook County Jail.

Kolbe House, the Archdiocese of Chicago’s’ jail and prison ministry, sponsored the Mass. For 43 years, Kolbe House has brought religion to individuals in custody at Chicago area detention facilities.

Cupich’s bilingual Mass at the jail was in advance of Pope Leo XIV’s Mass for Jubilee of Prisoners this Sunday at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The Catholic Prison Ministries Coalition has coordinated Masses in prisons and jails. Bishops and archbishops celebrated the Masses.

Pope Francis proclaimed Jubilee 2025: Pilgrims of Hope through his Hope Does Not Disappoint decree on Christmas Eve 2024 and it continues until Jan. 6.

A jubilee or holy year is a time of pilgrimage, prayer, repentance and acts of mercy, based on the Old Testament tradition of a jubilee year of rest, forgiveness and renewal. Holy years also are a time when Catholics make pilgrimages to designated churches and shrines, recite prayers, go to confession and receive Communion to receive a plenary indulgence, which is a remission of the temporal punishment due for one’s sins.

The Holy See designated a number of Jubilee Days throughout 2025 to recognize and celebrate different groups of people and various ministries in the Church. Pope Francis designated this Sunday as a “Jubilee for Prisoners,” with a focus on the millions worldwide who are incarcerated, detained or awaiting execution.

On Dec. 26, Pope Francis took the step of opening a Holy Door at Rome’s Rebibbia Prison – the first time in the history of Jubilee years that a Holy Door has been opened within a prison. The act signaled the Church’s’ commitment to including those on the margins of society in its celebrations, affirming the inherent worth of every person, regardless of their circumstances, providing opportunities for reconciliation between offenders, victims and communities, according to Church officials.

They said the observance calls attention to systemic issues in criminal justice and prison conditions, emphasizing the importance of helping former prisoners rebuild their lives, and encouraging and expanding prison ministry programs throughout the Church.

The Jubilee of Prisoners will be the last major event of the Holy Year.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.8 million people are held in state and federal prisons, and local jails, accounting for almost one-third of the population under correctional supervision. The number reflects a 2-percent increase in the incarcerated population from 2022 to 2023.

The United States has the highest prison population rate in the world, according to the Institute for Criminal Policy Research.

For information about Jubilee 2025: Pilgrims of Hope, visit https://www.iubilaeum2025.va/en.html.