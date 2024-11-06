Cardinal, state leaders react to election

The head of the Chicago Archdiocese is calling for unity while top state leaders say that Illinois will continue to welcome marginalized individuals in the wake of Tuesday’s election.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said that the American people have spoken and that our strength as Americans lies in our unity.

“We commend all who had the courage to compete in the election process and participate in our democracy,” Cupich said. “We pray that the Lord will enlighten and sustain those elected in their service to all the people of our country. We also pray for those who held opposing positions, that they continue to participate in our democracy.

“Let us also ask God to free our hearts of regrets and resentments, of pride and contemptuousness. We must set aside whatever partisan concerns have divided us and turn our energy and passion to serving the common good. We must never tire of living our tradition of service to the needy, of welcoming the stranger, of respecting the dignity of human life, care of the planet and outreach to all those living at society’s margins.

“Our common goals must be to demonstrate our commitment to those ideals, to recover our solidarity as a nation and to stand as a beacon of hope and compassion in a world sorely in need of both. As Pope Francis has said, “God willing, after all this, we will think no longer in terms of ‘them’ and ‘those’, but only ‘us.’”

Pritzker

Gov. JB Pritzker said that he stands with the millions of Americans who voted for Democratic values.

“It is clear now that, nationally, a majority of those who came to the polls chose a different path, and President-elect (Donald) Trump and Vice President-elect Vance won the election,” Pritzker said. “I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz, their team, and the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who put their heart and soul into the campaign

“This morning, our most vulnerable communities woke up to new uncertainty about their future, scared that their rights will no longer be protected, and unsure whether this nation still stands with them. To women whose healthcare is under even greater threat, to our Black, brown and (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities, our LGBTQ friends and their families, immigrants and first-generation Americans, our most vulnerable Americans and those with disabilities, to all who have been made to feel unsafe and unwelcome by the Trump campaign and its allies – know that Illinois is your ally. You will always be welcome here.

“In 2017, I sought public office in large part because of the threat Donald Trump and his allies posed to Illinois, and as governor, I have helped enshrine into state law protections that uphold our common Illinois values. That work will continue, and it remains my north star. I will always strive to do what is best for the people of Illinois. When that means working with the next presidential administration that is what I will do, and when that means standing up to it, I believe my record is clear on where I’ll be.”

Stratton

Following Harris’ concession speech, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said she was proud of the campaign the Vice President launched.

“She is a highly qualified and dedicated public servant; and it was my honor to campaign for her throughout Illinois and in battleground states, sharing her vision of a joyful, brighter future for America,” Stratton said. “Needless to say, I am not only grieving the outcome, but my heart also aches for so many of our constituents who are terrified about what the future holds for them.

“The fear and heartbreak now washing over our country are signs that our souls are still alive. I’m especially energized by the hard work done by the Democratic Party of Illinois in engaging volunteers and activating voters. This is what democracy looks like and it is a testament to the infrastructure we are building in our state to continue the good work of preserving our freedoms, uplifting working families, and protecting the values we hold so dear.

“To every Illinoisan who is mourning the outcome of this election, do not try to wash away your pain; let it transform into the motivation we need to realize an America that does not idolize hate but uplifts its people. Today we mourn; tomorrow, we show up again. Because as Madam Vice President said, ‘The fight for our country is always worth it.’”

– kbeese@chronicleillinois.com