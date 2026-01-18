Cases settle against Boeing for family killed in crash

Cases brought by a Chicago law firm on behalf of a Canadian man who lost his parents and sister in the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX8 jet settled Tuesday after a jury was selected and opening statements were set to begin Wednesday.

The amounts were confidential.

Robert Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago and lead counsel for the plaintiff, was set to give his opening statement Wednesday before eight jurors selected Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Jorge Alonso in Chicago who presided over the trial to determine damages. It was expected to last through much of this week.

The settled cases are on behalf of Manant Vaidya of Toronto who lost his parents, Pannagesh and Hansini, and his sister, Kosha, in the 2019 crash of a Boeing aircraft. The airplane crashed shortly after takeoff in Ethiopia. The Vaidya family lived in Canada at the time of the crash and was traveling with Kosha’s children, Ashka and Anushka Dixit, to show them where their mom was born. Kosha’s parents traveled with them to see friends who still lived in Ethiopia.

All 157 people on board from 35 countries were killed in the March 10, 2019 crash. Also on the Boeing jet was Kosha’s husband, Premarital Dixit.

Clifford said, “Boeing accepted full responsibility for the senseless and preventable loss of these innocent lives, and this corporate giant has now been held accountable to this family, especially to this good man who lost his dear mom, dad and sister.”

The crash of the Boeing 737 MAX8 jet, Flight ET-302, occurred shortly after takeoff from Addie ABA Bole International Airport in Ethiopia heading to Kenya.

Dan Webb of Chicago-based Winston & Straw was leading the litigation for the defense.