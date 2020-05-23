Catholic Cemeteries plans Memorial Day Masses

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Memorial Day Masses at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

All in-person field Masses at nearly 40 Catholic cemeteries have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The Masses will be recorded in three languages — English, Spanish and Polish — by Bishop-elect Michael McGovern, Bishop Robert Casey and Bishop Andrew Wypych, respectively, and will be available for viewing at www.CatholicCemeteriesChicago.org.

“Traditionally, our Memorial Day Masses draw thousands to honor our veterans but because of safety precautions for our veterans and community, we will observe the Masses online this year,” said Ted Ratajczyk, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago. “Our online Masses will pay tribute to those who have served our great country and our loved ones who have gone before us.”

Cemetery grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day. Staff members will be on site and available to assist families. Visitors must abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, wear protective facial coverings and respect social distancing directives. Only gatherings of 10 or less are permitted.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Cemeteries, which manages 45 cemeteries in Cook and Lake counties, has implemented procedures to assist families with planning arrangements and cemetery selections.

“Our staff members often serve families coming from the bedside of their critically ill loved ones,” said the Rev. Larry Sullivan, archdiocesan priest director of Catholic Cemeteries. “They, too are responders, meeting the complex needs of the grieving during these unprecedented times.”