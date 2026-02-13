Catholics can get ashes by trains, planes

Catholics can get ashes by trains, planesChronicle Media — February 13, 2026
Christians will receive ashes Wednesday as the beginning of the Lenten season.
The Chicago Archdiocese will give Catholic commuters the opportunity to get ashes at Chicago’s Union Station, and O’Hare International and Midway International airports.
A northwest suburban parish will conduct a drive-thru distribution of ashes at the Elk Grove Village Industrial Park.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period devoted to reflection, prayer, spiritual preparation and fasting before Easter. As an outward expression of their faith, Christians, on Ash Wednesday, have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross.
Ash Wednesday services in the Chicago Archdiocese include:
- Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, will distribute ashes at Masses at 7 and 8 a.m., noon, and 5:15 and 7 p.m., and prayer services at 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m., and 1, 3:30 and 4 p.m.
- St. Peter’s’ Church in the Loop will distribute ashes at the conclusion of Masses at 7:30 and 11:40 a.m., and 1:15 p.m., and prayer services at 9 and 10 a.m., and 2:30, 4 and 5 p.m.
- Old St. Patrick’s Church will distribute ashes from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p;m. in the Great Hall in Union Station, 255 S. Canal St., Chicago; and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Mary Bartelme Park at Peoria and Monroe streets in Chicago.
- Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Elk Grove Village will distribute ashes at a drive-up event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Tasty Catering ,1900 Touhy Ave., in the Elk Grove Village Industrial Park. Participant are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive ashes and to follow traffic safety protocols.
- The Chicago Airports Catholic Chaplaincy, located at O’Hare International and Midway International airports will offer ashes and communion at 30-minute Masses. Ashes will be distributed during liturgical services. Masses at O’Hare Airport will be at 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 and 4 p.m. Liturgical services at O’Hare will be at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 3 p.m. The O’Hare Chapel is located on the Mezzanine Level outside security in Terminal 2. Masses at Midway will be at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Liturgical services at Midway will be at 11 a.m., and 1 and 3 p.m. The Midway Airport Chapel is located on the Mezzanine Level inside security in Concourse C. For information about airport services, call 773-686-AMEN (2636) or visit www.cacc.us/ashwednesday.html or www.airportchapels.org/ashwednesday.html.