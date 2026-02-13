Catholics can get ashes by trains, planes

Christians will receive ashes Wednesday as the beginning of the Lenten season.

The Chicago Archdiocese will give Catholic commuters the opportunity to get ashes at Chicago’s Union Station, and O’Hare International and Midway International airports.

A northwest suburban parish will conduct a drive-thru distribution of ashes at the Elk Grove Village Industrial Park.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period devoted to reflection, prayer, spiritual preparation and fasting before Easter. As an outward expression of their faith, Christians, on Ash Wednesday, have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross.

Ash Wednesday services in the Chicago Archdiocese include: