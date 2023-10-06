Cell phone stores robbed

Chicago police are alerting cell phone store owners and employees after two recent store robberies.

The robberies occurred Sept. 25-26 in the city’s Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods.

In both robberies, offenders entered the business inquiring about cell phones and when an employee was alone, they displayed handguns. They demanded the employee open the safe and they removed Apple products.

The robberies occurred:

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 25 on the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 on the 1600 block of West Roscoe Street

The offenders were described as two Black men, 20-30 years old, and wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, surgical masks and black ski masks.

Police are telling business owners and employees:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If a victim, do not touch anything and call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information about either robbery should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 3 at 312-744-8263.