Chefs feeding residents for Thanksgiving

Four Chicago chefs are working to feed struggling individuals this Thanksgiving.

Chefs Rick Bayless, Erick Williams, Matt Miller and Maya-Camille Broussard are teaming up to provide meals to people needing help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table.

Even though Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have been restored with the federal government reopening after a 43-day shutdown, people still need help, said Williams, owner and executive chef of Virtue Restaurant & Bar in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

“People are not doing OK,” Williams said..“We have raised $40,000 and we are going to give away every resource. It’s what we raised the money for. We are going to make good on our promise.”

Williams and the other chefs hope to feed 500 families through their efforts.

The meals will be given away Tuesday at The Hatchery in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

“We had Thanksgiving in mind. We decided not to sell meals this year. We wanted something people could just reheat,” Williams said. “When SNAP benefits were removed, we felt compelled to do something.”

People who register and show up with their SNAP card and identification will receive half of a roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, collard greens, mac & cheese and pecan pie. It is enough to feed four to six people, according to the chefs.

“We wanted to do the unthinkable when SNAP benefits were removed,” Williams said. “We said we would make an attempt at feeding 500 families. We have the potential to feed 3,000 people.”

The Thanksgiving food giveaway is an extension of Williams’ continued efforts to feed struggling individuals.

He fed individuals when SNAP benefits weren’t being sent out during the shutdown.

“People are always very grateful. I have never had a bad experience,” Williams said of assisting individuals. “I have received overwhelming gratitude.”

Others helping to put the Thanksgiving meals together include: the Impact Culinary Training team, Gordon Food Service, Jim Lustman, Wichita Packing Co., Fortune Fish and Gourmet, Market Produce Chicago and Trimark US.

Helping with the Thanksgiving meals is also the Virtue Leadership Development Foundation, which runs a program, helping inner city residents learn culinary skills.

“The program came out of the need to bring in young talent. We wanted to make sure we strengthened opportunities for young people,” said Williams, who oversees the program. “We want culinarians of color coming out of the inner city.

“We needed to support the idea with funding. We need to increase resources for these individuals. We try to run social aspects of a job while training them in culinary skills.

Chef Rick Bayless’ Impact program at The Hatchery on Chicago’s West Side serves as a feeder program for the Virtue Leadership Development Program.

The Virtue program has four students at the present time, with the goal of ramping up the program to 10-12 individuals.

“The ultimate goal is one-on-one training for both the front and back of the house,” Williams said. “Currently, we just do the back of the house.”

Williams said students in the Leadership Development Program learn “anything you can think of about working in a kitchen.”

‘Some students come in with only entry-level training in the kitchen,” he said. “With us, they are learning attention to detail, having a sense of urgency, how to take instruction.

“A lot of time we are counseling them on work development. We are pealing layers. They learn how to make decisions. They learn how to redirect, reprogram information. We are teaching them confidence. They learn how to succeed post mistakes.”

Being in the restaurant business for 30 years, Williams knows pleasing every single guest is impossible but always a goal.

“There is no such thing as perfect, but you aim for it,” Williams said. “If you shoot 40 percent in basketball, you’re a Hall of Famer. In baseball, if you hit .300, they put you in the Hall of Fame.

“Restaurants are trying to have success in the 90th percentile. If you serve 200 customers and eight complain, you are up all night. That is less than 5 percent unsatisfied. It is pretty crazy, but that is who we are.”

To sign up for the Thanksgiving meal giveaway, go to https://virtueandimpactharvestofh.rsvpify.com/.

