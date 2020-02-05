Chicago archdiocese announces new parish

The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced St. Elizabeth of the Trinity as the name of the newly formed parish and school on Chicago’s Northwest Side created by the unification of St. Cornelius and St. Tarcissus parishes, St. Thecla Parish and School, and Pope Francis Global Academy North Campus.

The unification will be effective July 1.

Parishioners proposed options and voted on the new parish and school name, according to the archdiocese. Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, reviewed their collective input and accepted the final name.

“The decision of a new parish name marks the first step in building a new and vibrant culture of community and identity as disciples of Christ,” said the Rev. Jason Malave, the cardinal’s delegate for Renew My Church, an effort to transform the archdiocese over the next several years by working with groupings of parishes to determine how to achieve more vibrant, life-giving faith communities accessible to all Catholics.

St. Thecla School and Pope Francis Global Academy’s North Campus will unite as the St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish School at the St. Tarcissus campus starting with the 2020-21 school year.

Elizabeth of the Trinity was a young Carmelite nun of the early 20th century, who has been given such title as “the prophet of the presence of God,” “the saint of the divine indwelling” and “the saint of one idea” because of her professed strong experience on the indwelling of God in her soul.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest archdiocese in the United States, serves more than 2.2 million Catholics in 316 parishes in Cook and Lake counties, a geographic area of 1,411 square miles. The archdiocese, led by Cupich, has more than 15,000 employees in its systems and ministries, including Catholic Charities, the region’s largest nonprofit social service agency. The archdiocese also has one of the country’s largest seminaries. The archdiocese’s 205 elementary and secondary schools comprise one of the largest U.S. private school systems. It has garnered more U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Awards than any system of any type.