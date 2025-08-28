Chicago area foreclosures rise

Both foreclosure starts and completed foreclosures increased in the Chicago area in July.

Data from ATTOM, a curator of land, property data and real estate analytics, showed that completed foreclosures in the Chicago area rose 9 percent between June and July. Chicago led all metropolitan area with a population greater than 1 million in completed foreclosures in July. Chicago had 139 completed foreclosures. New York City was second with 120.

Foreclosure starts in Chicago rose 6 percent during the same time period.

The Chicago area was second only to Houston in the greatest number of foreclosure starts in July for metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million. Houston had 1,406 foreclosure starts, while Chicago had 1,117.

The July foreclosure numbers were also attention-getting statewide. Illinois had the fifth worst foreclosure rate of any state for the month, with one in every 2,727 housing units having a foreclosure filing in July.

The national average was one in every 3,939 housing units having a foreclosure filing last month. Nevada had the worst foreclosure rate with one in every 2,326 units having a foreclosure filing in July.

The Land of Lincoln was also fifth in the greatest number of completed foreclosures in July, with 223. Texas had the most, with 377.

Illinois also had the fourth most foreclosure starts in July, with 1,177. Texas had the most foreclosure starts, with 3,600.

Although grim, the increased numbers are in the range or better than where Chicago and Illinois were in July 2024 according to ATTOM officials.

“While U.S. foreclosure starts climbed 12 percent month over month and 11 percent year over year in July, Illinois and Chicago show a more tempered picture,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “Chicago posted a moderate 6 percent increase, which is consistent with normal fluctuations, and remains down 3 percent annually.

“Illinois, meanwhile, saw a 6 percent monthly decline and is down nearly 4 percent year over year. Given that both remain lower than last year, there isn’t strong cause for concern yet — especially compared to the sharper upward trend nationally.”

ATTOM’s July U.S. Foreclosure Market Report showed that there were 36,128 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 11 percent from June and up 13 percent from a year ago.

“July’s foreclosure activity continues to trend upward year over year, with increases in both starts and completions,” Barber said. “While rising home prices are helping many owners maintain equity, the steady climb in filings suggests growing pressure in some markets.”

Competed foreclosures for Chicago were up just 2 percent from July 2024. Foreclosure starts were down 3 percent in Chicago from July 2024.

“Chicago” numbers include Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Grundy and Will counties, as well as four northwest Indiana counties and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The Chicago area had one in every 2,266 housing units having a foreclosure filing in July.

Cook County had one in every 2,075 housing units with a foreclosure filing last month, an 8 percent increase from June and a 2 percent increase from July 2024.

Of the 1,094 Cook County foreclosure filings in July, 655 were in the default phase, 337 were in the auction phase and 102 were completed foreclosures.

Cook County has 2.2 million housing units and a population of 5.1 million.

