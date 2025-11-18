Chicago area transit agencies approve budget

With the state transit bill passed, CTA, Metra and Pace have approved budgets without fare increases, no layoffs and some potential service expansions, especially in the suburbs.

Under the Chicagoland transit agency structure that will remain in place until September 2026, individual transit agencies develop their own budgets, but Regional Transportation Authority sets the parameters for how much funding each agency has to work with, and signs off on the budgets the agency develops.

When the budget process kicked off early this summer, the RTA instructed the agencies to develop two budgets — one that would assume the fiscal cliff won’t be averted and one that assumed that it will. It also instructed the transit agencies to raise fares by at least 10 percent in both versions.

The transit bill included the provision forbidding fare increases for one year. While that provision technically doesn’t kick in until next June, the RTA Board voted during the special Nov. 6 meeting to rescind the fare increase directive. It also voted to only send the agencies enough funding to cover the fiscal cliff and keep the rest in reserves, at least for now.

As a result, the CTA, Metra and Pace governing boards approved what were mostly the “funded” budgets. CTA and Pace boards voted on Nov. 12, while the Metra Board voted on Nov. 12.

CTA

Because the funding from the RTA sales tax increase, Motor Fuel tax and other funding sources aren’t expected to be available until the second half of 2026, the funding increase for next year is more modest than later years. RTA estimates that the region will receive around $564.7 million in new revenue. The RTA is keeping $319.2 million of that in savings.

The RTA allocated $141.9 million of new funding to the CTA. The transit agency plans to most notably use that funding to invest in the Chicago Police Department’s transit unit and hiring off-duty police officers to provide extra security, while also piloting the transit ambassador program, where the staff will intervene in situations that may not require police presence, and help riders who might need mental health services and/or other services. It also plans to adjust bus routes “to better align and connect bus and rail services to offer more one-seat rides and enhanced transit connections.”

The CTA plans to establish the Blue Line Forest Park Branch Modernization Program Office to plan for improvements of the section of the Blue Line between the Illinois Medical District and west suburban Forest Park. The branch is plagued with “slow zones,” where trains must slow down due to deteriorating track conditions. The idea was to do the planning work so that track and station improvements would be ready to go once the funding becomes available.

Unlike Metra and Pace, the CTA prepared a third budget, a ‘growth budget’ that assumed that it would get twice as much funding as necessary to avert the fiscal cliff. During the Nov. 13 meeting, agency officials indicated that they will be lobbying the RTA to allocate more funds. One of the major goals that was mentioned was making the Orange ‘L’ line, which serves Midway Airport, run 24/7.

“We will be working with RTA to get (the budget) amended as quickly as possible,” CTA CFO Tom McKone assured the board.

Metra

The RTA allocated $27.9 million in new funding to Metra. The commuter rail agency plans to try to eliminate two-hour schedule gaps on its busier lines, and pilot more modest schedule increases to the SouthWest Service, North Central Service and Heritage Corridor lines. Metra also plans to increase weekend service and tries to shift to the pattern it already adopted on the BNSF and Union Pacific Noth lines, where Saturday and Sunday schedules are the same.

The original budget draft moved $60 million from the operating budget to capital budget to provide matching funds for infrastructure projections. This was something that Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski advocated for to tackle the backlog in deteriorating bridges and other infrastructure. But the transit bill banned the practice, so the final budget removed the transfer.

Metra Director Rodney Craig, who represents the Northwest Cook County suburbs, wondered whether this would affect the backlog. Lynnette Ciavarella, Metra’s head of strategic capital planning, responded that they will do their best to secure federal funding.

“Our ability to go over matching amounts will be limited and, at some point, we might hit the ceiling of how much local match we have,” she said.

Illinois State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-83rd, who attended the meeting, said that, as a train engineer and a former Metra board member, he was “an easy yes vote.”

“The real work is ahead,” he said. “I hope not to have too short of a shelf life and be someone in Springfield to make sure (transit reform) is done correctly.”

Pace

Pace operates both fixed route and paratransit, and the two aspects of the service have two separate budgets and different funding sources. While the fixed route operations weren’t expected to face the fiscal cliff until 2027, the paratransit side already ran out of federal stimulus funds earlier this year. The federal law requires Pace to keep running “traditional” paratransit buses, but if the transit bill didn’t pass, the Taxi Access Program and Rideshare Access Program, which subsidize taxi and rideshare trips (respectively) for riders with disabilities, would’ve shut down next spring.

The RTA allocated $18.9 in new funding for fixed routes and $56.7 million for TAP and RAP.

Last August, the RTA board capped the number of TAP/RAP subsidized rides at 30 a month as part of the effort to stem financial losses. Pace Chief Financial Officer Maggie Schilling said during the Pace Board meeting that, while the budget proposal keeps the cap in place, there was room to relax it.

“The funding level is slightly in excess of the 30-ride cap, so we will be in discussions (with the RTA),” she said.

During last August’s meeting, some RTA directors said they were open to modifying the cap to, for example, to allow some flexibility based on income.

Rachel Arfa, who, as the commissioner of the mayor’s office on people with disabilities, represents riders with disabilities on the Pace Board of Directors, noted that, for the past few months, disability rights activists urged Pace to lift the cap.

“Now, I’m hopeful that we continue the conversation about providing more than 30 rides every month, so we can have access to those rides,” she said.

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said that she expects the agency to meet with the RTA to discuss the issue within the next few weeks.

For the past two years, Pace has been working on ReVision, the overhaul of its entire route network across the region. While the most ambitious scenarios hinged on the suburban bus agency getting twice as much funding as it needed to avert the fiscal cliff, it also developed a “Plus-10” concept that relied on a 10 percent increase in state funding.

As previously reported by Chronicle Media, the preliminary concept called for adding Sunday service to most routes that don’t have them, which would especially benefit the collar county systems, as well as service improvements mostly concentrated in suburban Cook and Lake counties.

Pace spokesperson Maggie Daly Skogsbakken told Chronicle Media that planning for full-fledged ReVision was paused amid the funding uncertainty, but will resume next year. In the meantime, Pace plans to implement the 10 percent service increase.

Daly Skogsbakken cautioned that those service improvements won’t necessarily reflect the draft Plus 10 plans.

Schilling told the Pace board that those increases would entail “some additional hours to fixed-route services” and extend on-demand services areas, where riders can request pick-ups and drop-offs within a certain service area.