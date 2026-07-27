Chicago artist serves up art with delivery robot

If you get a smile along with your salad, thank Kate Lynn Lewis.

The Chicago artist has put her stamp on a delivery robot, turning the machine into a work of art.

Lewis’ artwork is featured on a Serve Robotics delivery robot as part of the company’s Moving Canvas program. Serve is working with local artists to transform autonomous delivery robots into mobile public art installations in Chicago and other cities.

Lewis created a digital design that was printed onto a vinyl sheet and wrapped around the robot.

“Each artist wanted to create a cohesive design that was in our unique artistic style,” Lewis said. “My own style is impossible geometry. I do a lot of clean geometric line work. I play with shadows and perceptions so that when people are looking at my artwork they think, “Oh, wow, that looks like it has a lot of depth to it.’”

Lewis said she has always been drawn to architecture in her artwork.

“I draw a lot from the different shapes – triangles, rectangles, brick shapes, iron work, cast iron work on balconies, things like that,” the Chicago artist said. “That’s kind of where I pull my references from. I like to add a little wave work.”

Lewis said she added an impossible design on the top of the Serve robot.

“I tried to create a canopy of sorts along the edges, thinking of sidewalk cafes,” she said.

Lewis is the second Chicago artist to wrap a Serve delivery robot. Her friend and fellow artist Emmy Star Brown created the artwork for another Serve Robotics’ delivery machine.

“I was familiar with the project that had been done before,” Lewis said. “How playful and fun (the designs were). I am thrilled at the opportunity. I had been wanting to do it, so I’m really excited.”

The pieces by Lewis and Brown debuted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June during the annual event in France.

Serve commissioned artists who live and work in the cities where its robots operate, asking each to create a custom design drawn from their own community. The robots carry the finished work as they make deliveries, turning the machines on the sidewalk into a piece of local art in motion.

Every artist was paid for his or her work and is credited on the piece they created.

“Our robots already share the sidewalk with the people in these neighborhoods every day,” said Ali Kashani, Serve’s CEO and co-founder. “Moving Canvas lets the artists who shape those neighborhoods shape what the robot looks like, so every robot rolling by reflects the city it belongs to. We want our robots to show up as part of the community and become part of the places they serve.”

Asked if she was nervous about her work being unveiled at Cannes, Lewis was confident in her response.

“As a mural artist, absolutely not,” she said. “I am never shy about public appearances. Sometimes, I’m 100 feet up in the air on scaffolding or outside a building that people are inside of.”

Lewis, whose work includes a 300-foot mural along the Chicago Riverwalk, said the Cannes unveiling was the first time any of her artwork has been on display in France.

“I tried to create something vibrant, that really stands out,” she said.

Serve officials asked what she wanted the personality of her robot, Latrell, to be.

“I felt mine was spunky and curious, not afraid to stand out in the crowd, that is actually excited about being the center of attention and having people say, ‘You’re not afraid to dress funky,’” Lewis said.

She said she has been involved in art since an early age.

“My favorite photo of me is as an 8-year-old standing next to my mailbox that I painted with flowers on it,” Lewis said.

She used the picture as part of her advertising campaign to paint other mailboxes in her Florida neighborhood.

“We had five houses on our block. We were in the middle of nowhere,” Lewis laughed.

She did get one taker on mailbox-painting, marking her first paid art gig.

“I also made candles out of seashells and sold those at the end of our driveway on a table,” she said. “I was such a Florida girl.”

Lewis is well aware of some of the issues that have happened during the pilot robot-delivery program, including a bus shelter getting hit.

“I think if anything, some of the mishaps have also been these viral opportunities for comedy,” she said. “Even a mishap is a great way to make people smile.

“It is a great opportunity to bring joy to people’s lives when they’re functioning well, and when they’re experiencing little hiccups, I think at every turn people aren’t necessarily annoyed by them, but are more curious, and inspired too.”

Lewis is now working with the Chicago Architectural Center to create a massive design that is going to be printed on vinyl and installed on its glass facade to act as a bird deterrent.

“Buildings with tall glass windows around the world have an issue with birds mistakenly flying into the glass, so a standard was created for ‘bird-proofing vinyl’ to have dots or lines every 2 inches,” she said. “Rather than a boring grid, CAC hired me to create a very detailed and colorized Chicago cityscape with birds flying around it, maintaining the 2-inch bird-proofing standard, so that when the sun shines through the windows, the design is reflected like stained glass onto the floor, and moves with the sun.”

Lewis’ work can be viewed at www.katelynnlewis.com/.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com