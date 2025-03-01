Chicago man charged in 2023 carjacking

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a 2023 carjacking.

Eric Evans, 34, faces one count of vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony, for allegedly forcefully taking a vehicle.

At 5:30 a.m. June 4, 2023, Illinois State Police officers responded to a vehicular hijacking on Interstate 290 near Central Avenue in Chicago. An occupant took the victim’s vehicle after a physical altercation and with the assistance of two other individuals.

State Police said through an investigation agents identified one of the suspects as Evans.

On Friday, State Police agents met with Evans in the Cook County Jail while in custody on unrelated charges.

Agents presented their case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the vehicular hijacking charge was filed against Evans.

The Chicago man is being held in Cook County Jail.

If convicted of the carjacking charge, Evans faces between four and 15 years in prison.