Chicago man charged in 8-year-old’s death

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy on the city’s South Side.

Derrick Taylor, 32, a resident of the 1400 block of East 71st Place, has been charged with child endangerment/death and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Taylor was arrested shortly after 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said he was identified as the offender in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy on the 1400 block of East 71st Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to police, the 8-year-old and a 5-year-old boy were inside a residence when they both sustained gunshot wounds shortly after 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The 8-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 8-year-old as Josiah Hooker of the 1400 block of East 71st Place.

The 5-year-old sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported to Comer Hospital and listed in good condition.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Taylor was placed into custody and charged.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the case.

