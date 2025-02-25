Chicago man charged in carjacking

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a carjacking on the city’s Southwest Side.

Jose Mendoza, 19, a resident of the 2000 block of West 70th Place, faces two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

The city’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested Mendoza shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of West 70th Place.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who, hours earlier, displayed a handgun and took a vehicle by force from a 31-year-old woman on the 2800 block of West 65th Street in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The suspect was placed in custody and charged.