Chicago man charged in Downers tobacco shop break-in

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Downers Grove tobacco shop.

Tharin Moore, 35, a resident of the 9600 block of South Emerald, was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Downers Grove police responded at 4 a.m. Aug. 9 for a report of suspicious individuals on the 1300 block of Ogden Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window at Ogden Tobacco and Vape, 1319 Ogden. Officers believed that a person was inside the business, who did not respond to police requests to exit.

Police set up a perimeter and observed a man run out of the back door of the business.

The man, who police identified as Moore, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Police said Moore was on parole at the time of his arrest.