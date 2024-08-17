Chicago man charged in Downers tobacco shop break-in

Chronicle MediaAugust 16, 2024

A Chicago man has been charged with the Aug. 9 break-in at Ogden Tobacco and Vape in Downers Grove. (Yelp photo)

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Downers Grove tobacco shop. 

Tharin Moore, 35, a resident of the 9600 block of South Emerald, was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony. 

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. 

Downers Grove police responded at 4 a.m. Aug. 9 for a report of suspicious individuals on the 1300 block of Ogden Avenue. 

Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window at Ogden Tobacco and Vape, 1319 Ogden. Officers believed that a person was inside the business, who did not respond to police requests to exit. 

Police set up a perimeter and observed a man run out of the back door of the business. 

The man, who police identified as Moore, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.  

Police said Moore was on parole at the time of his arrest. 

