Chicago man charged in expressway shooting

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting on Interstate 290.

Reginald McGee, 29, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

At 7:55 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police officers responded to a shooting on westbound I-290 near Golf Road. The victim’s vehicle was shot by the driver of another vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

After an investigation, ISP agents identified McGee as a suspect.

Agents took McGee into custody Friday.

They presented their case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were filed against McGee.

The Chicago man was being held in Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison.