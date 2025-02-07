Chicago man charged in expressway shooting

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Reginald Brown, 32, faces charges of aggravated possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class X felony; and aggravated fleeing to elude, a Class 4 felony.

The charges stem from an expressway shooting at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 31.

State Police officers responded to a non-injury shooting on northbound Interstate 94 near 47th Street in Chicago.

On Saturday, a suspect vehicle was identified and located on the Dan Ryan near 91st Street. State Police said a traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to stop.

State Police units pursued the vehicle and with assistance from a Chicago Police Department helicopter, the vehicle was seen parking on the 2100 block of 98th Place in Chicago.

Police said Brown surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Brown. Additional charges are pending, State Police said.

If convicted of the weapons charge, Brown faces from six to 30 years in prison. If convicted of the fleeing charge, Brown faces up to 3 years in prison.