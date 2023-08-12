Chicago man charged in January murder

A Chicago man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal January shooting on the city’s South Side.

Derek Pikes, 42, a resident of the 9200 block of South Dauphin Avenue, faces a felony count of murder in the first degree.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Pikes was scheduled to appear Saturday, Aug. 12 in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago.

Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Pikes on Thursday, Aug. 10 on the 1000 block of West O’Hare Street.

Police said he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 52-year-old man on Jan. 22 on the 800 block of East 92nd Street.

Pikes was placed into custody and subsequently charged, according to police.