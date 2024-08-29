Chicago man charged in May murder

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a May murder on the city’s South Side.

Victor Bradford, 30, a resident of the 9100 block of South Aberdeen, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly having a loaded firearm in his vehicle with no firearms owner identification card, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was also cited for no valid registration.

He was scheduled to have a detention hearing today. Results of that hearing were unavailable as of press time.

Members of the Area 1 Homicide Investigation Support Team arrested Bradford on Monday on the 9400 block of South May. He was identified as the offender who, at 4:25 a.m. May 11 fatally shot another 30-year-old man on the 7400 block of South State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.