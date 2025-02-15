Chicago man charged in New Year’s slaying

A Chicago man has been charged in the fatal New Year’s Day stabbing of a man on the city’s West Side.

Freddy Diaz, 44, a resident of the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue, faces a first-degree murder charge.

Diaz is scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday at Cook County Circuit Court, 2600 S. California Ave.

The suspect was arrested Thursday on the 100 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet.

Police said he was identified as the offender who fatally stabbed a 40-year-old man Jan. 1 on the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.