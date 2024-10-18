Chicago man charged in September shooting

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a September shooting on the city’s West Side.

Willie Clark, 28, a resident of the 1300 block of South Avers Avenue, was arrested Thursday on the 1200 block of South Avers Avenue. He was charged with one court of attempted first-degree murder.

Chicago police said he was identified as the offender who, at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 13, shot and injured a 33-year-old man on the 1200 block of South Harding Avenue in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Clark was scheduled for a detention hearing today at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. Results of that court hearing were not available as of press time.