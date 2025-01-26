Chicago man charged in slaying of two teens

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the August murder of two teens on the city’s Southwest Side.

Adrian Sanchez, 25, a resident of the 4300 block of South Marshfield, has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Sunday at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Sanchez was arrested Thursday on the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy shortly after 6 p.m. Aug. 3 on the 4800 block of South Winchester in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Police said the teens were near the front of a residence when they were approached by a vehicle and Sanchez from inside the vehicle produced a handgun and fired.

The 15-year-old was struck in the abdomen, while the 17-year-old was struck in the arm and armpit area.

Both were initially transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and were listed in critical condition. They both later died at the hospital from their injuries.