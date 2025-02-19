Chicago man charged in stabbing, beating

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of one man and the beating of another on the city’s South Side.

Nathaniel Price, 36, a resident of the 5100 block of South Kenwood, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Price is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday at Cook County Circuit Court, 2600 S. California Ave.

He was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of East 51st Street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said he was identified as the offender who, less than 15 minutes earlier, stabbed and injured a 56-year-old man and injured a 32-year-old man on the 500 block of East 51st Street.

Responding officers placed the suspect into custody and he was charged.

Police said an offender approached the 56-year-old man and produced a sharp object, stabbing the victim in the chest area.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially reported in fair condition.

Chicago detectives continue to investigate the incident.