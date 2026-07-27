Chicago man charged in Wheaton carjacking

A Chicago man is being held in connection with a Wheaton carjacking.

Andrew Strong, 25, a resident of the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, made his first court appearance Sunday morning on three felony charges.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Louis Aranda granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for the man accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint and then leading police on a high-speed chase.

Strong is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison. All of the felony charges include a possible fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly before 12:55 a.m. Friday, Wheaton police responded to a call of an aggravated vehicle hijacking on the 1000 block of East Willow Avenue. At 12:45 a.m. Friday, the victim had just pulled into his driveway when he heard a knock on his car window and observed an individual, wearing a black ski mask and a black zip-up hoodie, holding a black handgun.

The individual told the victim to “get out of the car, get out of the car,” and after the victim complied, the individual told the victim to “get on the ground and don’t do anything stupid.”



A second individual, also wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, entered victim’s vehicle, a black 2020 Acura MDX, and pulled it out of the driveway. The individual then got into a gray Nissan Sentra that both individuals arrived in.



A short time later, an officer with the Glen Ellyn Police Department observed the Acura and Nissan traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Road from Sunset Avenue, at which time he activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles accelerated away from the officer and reached speeds of 100 mph on Roosevelt Road, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The pursuit ended when the Nissan crashed on a curb after being spike-stripped, at which time two occupants fled the vehicle on foot.



With the assistance of an Illinois State Police plane, two individuals were observed running along the tracks east of 2000 Beach Street and into a nearby residential neighborhood, where DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended the suspected driver of the Nissan, later identified as Strong. Inside the Nissan, authorities said, they found a black Springfield handgun on the passenger seat.



“Judge Aranda’s decision to deny pre-trial release for Mr. Strong sends a crystal clear message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Additionally, the quick apprehension of the defendant demonstrates our commitment to public safety and the fact that we will use every tool at our disposal, including air support, to apprehend those who engage in the type of behavior alleged in this case. Thankfully, no one was physically injured as a result of Mr. Strong’s alleged actions.

“I thank the Wheaton Police Department for their efforts in this case as well as the Glen Ellyn Police Department, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s office, the Illinois State Police and other assisting agencies.”

“An already convicted felon, Mr. Strong’s potential sentence could be measured in decades for his alleged crimes,” Wheaton Chief of Police P.J. Youker said. “He and his associates were not prepared for the strong law enforcement response of the Wheaton police and our local, county and state law enforcement partners.

“The combined work of officers from the Glen Ellyn, Villa Park, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Darien, Westchester and North Riverside police departments and DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Illinois State Police plane pilots, ultimately resulted in the capture of Mr. Strong and the removal of another firearm from our community’s streets. A special thanks to State’s Attorney’s Robert Berlin’s office, Wheaton police Detective Kevin Freeman, and the department’s Investigations Unit for their superb work thus far in this serious criminal investigation.”



Strong’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.

The investigation into the matter continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Wheaton Police Department.