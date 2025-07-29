Chicago man charged with hate crimes

A Chicago man faces multiple felonies in connection with properties being defaced on the city’s West Side.

Philip Dominguez, 38, a resident of the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue, faces five felony counts of hate crime to property, one felony count of criminal damage to property and five misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property under $500.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department arrested Dominguez shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of South Springfield.

Police said he was identified as the individual who defaced multiple properties on the 2700 block of West Cermak in the city’s Marshall Square neighborhood and the 2500 block of South Central Park in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the suspect was taken into custody and charged.