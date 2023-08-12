Chicago man charged with robbing business

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a business in the city’s Rush & Division neighborhood.

Anthony Bowens, 53, a resident of the 500 block of West 63rd Street, has been charged with one felony count of robbery armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

He also faces multiple traffic citations.

Bowens was being held in Cook County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

His next court date is Aug. 30 in the Skokie courthouse.

Chicago police arrested Bowens Aug. 5 on the 200 block of West 63rd Street. He was identified as the offender who, on Aug. 4, entered a retail establishment on the 900 block of North Rush Street and took merchandise at gunpoint.

Bowens was placed in custody and charged.