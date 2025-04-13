Chicago man charged with robbing woman

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a woman on the city’s Near North Side.

Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez, 25, a resident of the 400 block of North Jefferson Street, is charged with robbery armed with a firearm.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Sunday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Cortez was arrested at 7 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of West Hubbard Street. Police said he was identified as the offender who, less than an hour earlier, robbed a 41-year-old woman at gunpoint on the 400 block of East Illinois Street in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood.

The suspect was placed in custody and charged accordingly.